Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Hwy 14 project begins today

KEYC News Now This Morning VOD
By Michael McShane
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 6:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Starting today, motorists that take Highway 14 between New Ulm and Nicollet will need to take a detour route as crews begin construction on a 12.5 mile project.

Through traffic will be detoured onto Highways 15, 68 and 169 for the duration of the project has plans of completion as early as October 2023. Detour routes and access points for local traffic are expected to change throughout different stages of construction.

Once complete, the project will expand 12.5 miles of Highway 14 from two lanes to four lanes and complete a continuous four-lane road between New Ulm and Rochester that will improve capacity, safety and access along the corridor.

Other improvements include constructing new and safer interchanges in Courtland, New Ulm Quartzite Quarries and Minnesota Valley Lutheran High School.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University,...
Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
NEW ULM HIGH SCHOOL
New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture
FILE - MSU Mankato says an early morning bomb threat does not pose an imminent concern for...
2 suspects in custody after bomb threat at Minnesota State Mankato

Latest News

Snow fences will be installed at five locations along Highway 60 between Brewster and Heron Lake.
MnDOT installing structural snow fences
A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator Gramentz to appear in court today
Snow fences will be installed at five locations along Highway 60 between Brewster and Heron Lake.
MnDOT installing structural snow fences
Eric Gramentz, a New Ulm Police Investigator facing criminal sexual conduct charges will appear...
New Ulm Police investigator Gramentz to appear in court today