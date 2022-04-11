Hwy 14 project begins today

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Starting today, motorists that take Highway 14 between New Ulm and Nicollet will need to take a detour route as crews begin construction on a 12.5 mile project.

Through traffic will be detoured onto Highways 15, 68 and 169 for the duration of the project has plans of completion as early as October 2023. Detour routes and access points for local traffic are expected to change throughout different stages of construction.

Once complete, the project will expand 12.5 miles of Highway 14 from two lanes to four lanes and complete a continuous four-lane road between New Ulm and Rochester that will improve capacity, safety and access along the corridor.

Other improvements include constructing new and safer interchanges in Courtland, New Ulm Quartzite Quarries and Minnesota Valley Lutheran High School.

