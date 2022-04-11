Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Man accused in Pelican Rapids shooting remains at large

FILE - Police say a man suspected in a shooting over the weekend in northwestern Minnesota...
FILE - Police say a man suspected in a shooting over the weekend in northwestern Minnesota remains at large.(KVLY)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PELICAN RAPIDS, Minn. (AP) — Police say a man suspected in a shooting over the weekend in northwestern Minnesota remains at large.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened Sunday afternoon in Pelican Rapids. The suspect, 36-year-old Phoutthasa Prathane, was seen leaving the area in a 2011 Toyota Tundra pickup. He is considered armed and dangerous.

The victim is listed in stable condition, authorities said Monday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University,...
Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
NEW ULM HIGH SCHOOL
New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture
FILE - MSU Mankato says an early morning bomb threat does not pose an imminent concern for...
2 suspects in custody after bomb threat at Minnesota State Mankato

Latest News

Daniel Durant
Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf celebrating alumni Oscar win
Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf celebrating alumni Oscar win
Lamm Street lot development moves forward
Lamm Street lot development moves forward
Lamm Street lot development moves forward
A police officer shows off a police body camera.
Mankato residents asked to provide feedback on body camera policy