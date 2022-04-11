Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Mattel releases first-ever carbon neutral toys, including a Matchbox Tesla

Mattel takes actions toward more "green" production by releasing carbon neutral toys.
Mattel takes actions toward more "green" production by releasing carbon neutral toys.(Mattel)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 12:09 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Mattel is taking its first step towards its goal to achieve 100% recycled, recyclable or bio-based plastic materials in all its products and packaging by 2030.

In a release, the company says it has released its first set of carbon neutral toys.

These toys include the MEGA BLOKS Green Town, which the company says is the first-ever toy line available at mass retail to be certified CarbonNeutral.

Four new MEGA BLOKS Green Town building sets are being released this month.

Mattel said it’s releasing some carbon neutral toys as part of its Matchbox line as well as part of its Driving Toward a Better Future product roadmap. The first in this line of toys is the Tesla Roadster, the company’s first carbon neutral die-cast vehicle made from 99% recycled materials.

To help make this move, the brand bought carbon offsets from Canada’s Darkwood Forests Conservation Project.

Carbon offsets allow companies to take steps, like protecting a forest, so that carbon emissions are offset.

Some climate experts are criticizing this action saying fossil fuels are still being used in the creation of toys.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University,...
Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
NEW ULM HIGH SCHOOL
New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture
FILE - MSU Mankato says an early morning bomb threat does not pose an imminent concern for...
2 suspects in custody after bomb threat at Minnesota State Mankato

Latest News

Vladimir Putin insisted the invasion was going according to plan despite a major withdrawal and...
Putin vows war will continue as Russian troops mount in east
FILE - In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, Airmen and civilians from the 436th Aerial...
Russia has yet to slow a Western arms express into Ukraine
FILE - President Donald Trump holds up papers as he speaks about the coronavirus in the James...
Blame Trump? Jury hears that defense at Capitol riot trial
Speaking at a press briefing ahead of the HBCU Climate Change Conference in New Orleans, the...
WH environmental justice advisors press for Justice40 action
The climate crisis is supercharging rainfall in hurricanes, scientists report
Study: Climate crisis supercharging rainfall in hurricanes