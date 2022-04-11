Your Photos
Minneapolis mural of pop icon Prince to be finished in June

A downtown Minneapolis mural honoring pop superstar Prince will be unveiled in June.
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 1:50 PM CDT
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - A downtown Minneapolis mural honoring pop superstar Prince will be unveiled in June.

Officials with the Crown Our Prince project say the painting is scheduled to begin on May 16 on a parking ramp near near First Avenue and 8th Street.

The artwork will be carried out by 33-year-old Hiero Veiga, a Black Florida street painter known for the rendering on the exterior wall of Miami’s Museum of Graffiti.

Organizers say the $500,000 Minneapolis project has been in the works for seven years.

A block party is scheduled for June 2 to celebrate its completion.

This month marks six years since Prince died of an accidental fentanyl overdose at his Paisley Park home in Chanhassen.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Minnesota DNR stocks creeks to prepare for trout fishing opener
St. Peter Library to welcome new Holocaust exhibit
St. Peter Public Library to welcome new Holocaust exhibit
