Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Minnesota State fans celebrate historic season with team in Mankato

By Jared Dean
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Hockey fans are celebrating the 2021-22 season with the Minnesota State men’s hockey team Monday evening at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in downtown Mankato.

Doors opened at 5 p.m. with the program running from 5:30-6:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public and fans can enter the building at the main lobby doors.

The celebration will feature an introduction of this year’s team, along with comments from city dignitaries, university staff, players and head coach Mike Hastings.

Minnesota State finished the historic season with a 38-6-0 record, captured this year’s Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA) regular-season and post-season championships and earned wins over Harvard and Notre Dame en route to becoming Albany Regional champions in the NCAA Tournament.

Now that the Mavericks have returned home from their trip to the national championship in Boston, it’s time for the fans to celebrate all they’ve accomplished.

Caption

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University,...
Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
NEW ULM HIGH SCHOOL
New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture
FILE - MSU Mankato says an early morning bomb threat does not pose an imminent concern for...
2 suspects in custody after bomb threat at Minnesota State Mankato

Latest News

LIVE: Minnesota State fans celebrate historic season with team in Mankato
Minnesota State fans celebrate a goal by Sam Morton against Denver during the first period of...
Minnesota State fans celebrate historic season with team in Mankato
The Minnesota State Mavericks pose for a team photo after defeating the Bemidji State Beavers...
PHOTOS: 2021-22 Minnesota State Mavericks Men's Hockey Team
Minnesota State goalie Dryden McKay wins the Hobey Baker Memorial Award.
National-title runner up Mavericks finish historic run 38-6-0