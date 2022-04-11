Minnesota State fans celebrate historic season with team in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Hockey fans are celebrating the 2021-22 season with the Minnesota State men’s hockey team Monday evening at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in downtown Mankato.

Doors opened at 5 p.m. with the program running from 5:30-6:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public and fans can enter the building at the main lobby doors.

The celebration will feature an introduction of this year’s team, along with comments from city dignitaries, university staff, players and head coach Mike Hastings.

Minnesota State finished the historic season with a 38-6-0 record, captured this year’s Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA) regular-season and post-season championships and earned wins over Harvard and Notre Dame en route to becoming Albany Regional champions in the NCAA Tournament.

Now that the Mavericks have returned home from their trip to the national championship in Boston, it’s time for the fans to celebrate all they’ve accomplished.

