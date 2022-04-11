MnDOT installing structural snow fences

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Snow fences will be installed at five locations along Highway 60 between Brewster and Heron Lake.

The structural composite rail snow fence will be installed at the five locations to help increase safety during the snow and ice season and decrease the use of salt on MnDOT’s roadways.

Crews will be working in the right of way and overall traffic will not be impacted; however, drivers should watch for workers and slow-moving equipment entering and exiting the roadway.

The project is expected to be completed in early May.

