New Ulm police investigator Gramentz to appear in court today

By Michael McShane
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - A New Ulm Police Investigator facing criminal sexual conduct charges will appear in court today.

A criminal complaint states that Eric Gramentz had a “significant relationship” with an alleged underage victim in the past.

The complaint also alleges Gramentz admitted to a “pattern of coaching” over the course of multiple months which, according to the complaint, included inappropriate contact with the minor.

He agreed to turn himself into authorities after being confronted by another adult about the allegations, the complaint states.

Gramentz will appear in Brown County Court later today at 2 p.m.

