Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Severe storms possible Tuesday

Cold, windy weather will return later this week
Meteorologist Shawn Cable has an update on Tuesday's severe weather threat.
By Shawn Cable
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After a really nice start, we are tracking yet another storm system that will have a significant impact on our weather for most of the week. This one will bring the potential for severe storms across much of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa late tomorrow into tomorrow night, followed by rain, snow, wind and cold later this week.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with temperatures dropping into the low 40s by daybreak Tuesday.

SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE TUESDAY

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy, breezy and mild with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely especially late Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night. Storms could be severe with the potential to produce large hail, damaging straight line wind gusts and even tornadoes. The severe threat will diminish late tomorrow night.

After the system passes, our weather will change dramatically as colder air wraps around the back side. Thursday will be very windy and much, much colder with rain and snow likely. As of now, I think the best chance for at least a couple inches of snow will be across central Minnesota. We probably won’t see much snow stick here.

We should dry out by Friday; however, temperatures will stay below average - highs in the low to mid 40s - through the weekend and into next week.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University,...
Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
NEW ULM HIGH SCHOOL
New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture
FILE - MSU Mankato says an early morning bomb threat does not pose an imminent concern for...
2 suspects in custody after bomb threat at Minnesota State Mankato

Latest News

KEYC Weather
KEYC Monday Late Evening Weather Update
KEYC Weather
KEYC News Now Monday Evening Weather Update
A significant low to bring active weather across the Nation Tuesday through Thursday with...
Dry And Mild Today, Showers And Thunderstorms Arrive Tuesday
A significant low to bring active weather across the Nation Tuesday through Thursday with...
KEYC News Now Midday Weather Update