After a really nice start, we are tracking yet another storm system that will have a significant impact on our weather for most of the week. This one will bring the potential for severe storms across much of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa late tomorrow into tomorrow night, followed by rain, snow, wind and cold later this week.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with temperatures dropping into the low 40s by daybreak Tuesday.

SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE TUESDAY

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy, breezy and mild with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely especially late Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night. Storms could be severe with the potential to produce large hail, damaging straight line wind gusts and even tornadoes. The severe threat will diminish late tomorrow night.

After the system passes, our weather will change dramatically as colder air wraps around the back side. Thursday will be very windy and much, much colder with rain and snow likely. As of now, I think the best chance for at least a couple inches of snow will be across central Minnesota. We probably won’t see much snow stick here.

We should dry out by Friday; however, temperatures will stay below average - highs in the low to mid 40s - through the weekend and into next week.

