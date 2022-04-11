Your Photos
Students begin extended schedule following teacher’s strike

Minneapolis Public Schools
KEYC News Now at Noon VOD
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - Students are returning to the classroom in Minneapolis Public Schools following spring break.

They’ll now begin making up for instruction time lost because of the teachers strike.

Starting today, students will be in school 42 minutes longer.

That will make up five days of the 15 days of learning lost when teachers and support professional went on strike March 8 idling some 29,000 students and about 4,500 educators and staff in one of Minnesota’s largest school districts.

The additional 10 days will be added to the end of the school year, extending it until June 24

