ALERT: Severe storms likely this evening

Strong thunderstorms continue to make their way across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa this evening. While the tornadic threat is diminishing, some storms could still produce large hail and damaging straight line wind gusts.

The KEYC News Now Weather Team will be monitoring the situation closely and will have the very latest updates as things develop. Make sure you have a reliable way to get the latest warnings and severe weather information. Follow our social channels, download our app and stay tuned for updates.

After the storms exit our temperatures will start to drop. High temperatures will be well below average through the rest of this week, the weekend and well into next week.

