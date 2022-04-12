Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

ALERT: Severe storms likely this evening

Tornadoes are possible across southern MN and northern IA
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's 6pm update on the severe weather.
By Shawn Cable
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Strong thunderstorms continue to make their way across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa this evening. While the tornadic threat is diminishing, some storms could still produce large hail and damaging straight line wind gusts.

The KEYC News Now Weather Team will be monitoring the situation closely and will have the very latest updates as things develop. Make sure you have a reliable way to get the latest warnings and severe weather information. Follow our social channels, download our app and stay tuned for updates.

After the storms exit our temperatures will start to drop. High temperatures will be well below average through the rest of this week, the weekend and well into next week.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University,...
Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
NEW ULM HIGH SCHOOL
New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture
FILE - MSU Mankato says an early morning bomb threat does not pose an imminent concern for...
2 suspects in custody after bomb threat at Minnesota State Mankato

Latest News

Nine semi trucks blow over on I-35 due to strong winds
This week is Severe Weather Awareness Week, a reminder to always be aware and have a severe...
Severe Weather Awareness Week offers safety tips against Mother Nature
Crash I-35
Nine semi trucks blow over on I-35 due to strong winds
KEYC Weather
KEYC Tuesday afternoon weather update: Severe storms possible this evening