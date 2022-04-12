Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Experts: Protect backyard flocks against the avian flu

The avian flu is infecting birds across the country, and experts warn it could spread to flocks in your backyard.
By Meghan Grey
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The avian flu is infecting birds across the country, and experts warn it could spread to flocks in your backyard.

Experts said the best way to keep your birds protected is to avoid attracting wild birds and waterfowl to your home.

You should also limit visitors and avoid traveling with your birds.

In many cases, changes in energy, appetite and water consumption are the first signs of the illness.

Bird owners who suspect the flu is spreading through their flock should contact animal health officials right away.

The flu has caused poultry prices to rise, and it’s causing more people to consider getting flocks of their own.

“Uniquely enough, here we are approaching the Easter season which is a very high demand for eggs, and so that’s why we’re probably motivated from an economic standpoint,” said Brad Schloesser, Dean of Agriculture at South Central College.

Experts said there are some things you should know before you buy.

“If you are thinking of doing it in a small scale just in the backyard, make sure you’re informed about, ok what are the responsibilities and how do we best do this to care for the animal so they can provide for you,” Schloesser added.

The USDA said grocery shoppers shouldn’t be worried about buying poultry products.

Infected birds are prohibited from being sold.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University,...
Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
NEW ULM HIGH SCHOOL
New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture
FILE - MSU Mankato says an early morning bomb threat does not pose an imminent concern for...
2 suspects in custody after bomb threat at Minnesota State Mankato

Latest News

DNR gets creeks ready for trout opener
Minnesota DNR stocks creeks to prepare for trout fishing opener
DNR stocks creeks to prepare for trout fishing opener
St. Peter Library to welcome new Holocaust exhibit
St. Peter Public Library to welcome new Holocaust exhibit
St. Peter Public Library to welcome new Holocaust exhibit
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe