Man arrested after leading police on pursuit

FILE - The suspect, who has been identified by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension as...
FILE - The suspect, who has been identified by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension as Phoutthasa Prathane, drove around three miles before being stopped by police using stop-stick deployment.(KVLY)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. (KEYC) - A man who Minnesota law enforcement have been searching for since Sunday has been arrested on attempted homicide and assault charges in Redwood County Sunday.

Sheriff deputies attempted to stop a vehicle for failure to display license plates before a pursuit began.

The suspect, who has been identified by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension as Phoutthasa Prathane, drove around three miles before being stopped by police using stop-stick deployment.

Prathane had been sought by law enforcement in Ottertail County since Sunday following an alleged attempted murder and assault.

He is currently in police custody facing charges for the alleged crimes.

