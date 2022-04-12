Your Photos
How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and COVID-19

FILE - As we deal with milder variants of COVID-19, experts say it’s important to distinguish between the virus and seasonal allergies.(WBRC)
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Allergy season is right around the corner and as we deal with milder variants of COVID-19, experts say it’s important to distinguish between the virus and seasonal allergies.

According to Mayo Clinic, your normal seasonal allergies are immune system responses triggered by exposure to allergens, such as seasonal trees or grass pollens.

COVID-19 and seasonal allergies have many similar signs and symptoms, yet there are some key differences to keep in mind.

Fever, muscle aches, and vomiting are not symptoms or signs of seasonal allergies.

Mayo clinic also says that while COVID-19 can cause shortness of breath, seasonal allergies don’t usually cause this symptom unless you have a respiratory condition.

