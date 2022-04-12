Your Photos
Madelia Theater offers classic experience

The Madelia Theater has been a pillar in the community since 1939.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MADELIA, Minn. (KEYC) - The Madelia Theater has been a monument to the community since 1939.

Today it acts as a window to another time in American history.

“So the theater was built in 1939, and in 1986 it closed for five years. Then in 1991, it reopened and the reason it did is because they were trying to decide what to do with the theater because it had been closed for five years. Well my dad, who at the time was the president and CEO of Christensen Communications decided the theater needed to remain a theater,” said Glen Christensen of the Madelia Theater.

The theater only has one viewing area, and only has showings on the weekends, meaning each of the theater’s showings is an event on its own.

It also boasts an offering known as “The Blue Room,” a private four-seat box that can be reserved by calling Christensen Communications.

The theater temporarily closed again due to COVID-19, but the owners chose to make the most out of the situation.

They completely renovated the interior, restoring the color scheme to its original look from 1939.

The original seats remain in the viewing area, restored and repaired.

Owners said that it’s an important part of Madelia’s community.

“Because we still have this one theater. And so what is really great is that it brings them to town, they may go down to one of the restaurants and have dinner and then come down and watch a movie and they make kind of a day of it. But having the theater one I would argue keeps Main Street vibrant, but it also provides something to do for people in town and out of town,” Christensen said.

