Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Mankato City Council amends permit for new apartments

Mankato City Council amends permit for new apartments
Mankato City Council amends permit for new apartments(KEYC)
By Holly Marie Moore
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato City Council voted to amend a permit for 44 new apartments in the Central Business District.

The proposed six-story structure includes the remodel of the eastern portion of the Mankato Place Mall to accommodate the new development.

An original conditional use permit was approved last year.

Monday, the council approved the new permit to make parking changes, interior layout and exterior design.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University,...
Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
NEW ULM HIGH SCHOOL
New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture
FILE - MSU Mankato says an early morning bomb threat does not pose an imminent concern for...
2 suspects in custody after bomb threat at Minnesota State Mankato

Latest News

Daniel Durant
Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf celebrating alumni Oscar win
Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf celebrating alumni Oscar win
Lamm Street lot development moves forward
Lamm Street lot development moves forward
Lamm Street lot development moves forward
A police officer shows off a police body camera.
Mankato residents asked to provide feedback on body camera policy