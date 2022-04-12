Mankato City Council amends permit for new apartments

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato City Council voted to amend a permit for 44 new apartments in the Central Business District.

The proposed six-story structure includes the remodel of the eastern portion of the Mankato Place Mall to accommodate the new development.

An original conditional use permit was approved last year.

Monday, the council approved the new permit to make parking changes, interior layout and exterior design.

