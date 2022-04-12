Your Photos
Mankato residents asked to provide feedback on body camera policy

Mankato City Council is asking residents to share what they think about police body camera policy.
By Holly Marie Moore
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato City Council is asking residents to share what they think about police body camera policy.

Residents can give their thoughts online at Every Voice Mankato or by phone, email or mail.

There will also be an opportunity to give feedback in-person at the May 9 city council meeting.

”We are basing our initial thoughts off the League of Minnesota Cities model policy. We don’t have to subscribe to that. There are a lot of good things in it that ensure we are meeting all the statutory requirements,” Director of Public Safety Amy Vokal said.

It’s estimated the cameras will cost between $750,000 to $1 million over the next five years. Public comments will be accepted through Wednesday, May 11.

