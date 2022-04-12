Your Photos
Minnesota State’s Aamodt signs with Colorado Avalanche

Minnesota State defenseman Wyatt Aamodt signed with the Colorado Avalanche Tuesday.
By Jake Rinehart
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota State defenseman Wyatt Aamodt signed with the Colorado Avalanche Tuesday.

This year’s captain for the Mavericks finished the season with career highs for goals (six), assists (six) and points (12) and 41 games.

The Hermantown native, who was also a finalist for the 2022 Derek Hines Award (natinoal unsung hero award), registered the first hat trick for a Minnesota State defenseman in more than 20 years when he scored three goals in a 7-1 win against Ferris State on Jan. 7.

Aamodt finished his college career with 10 goals and 19 assists in 123 games.

