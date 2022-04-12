Your Photos
National Pet Day: Summer Illnesses

With summer nearby, what better way to show love to your furry friends than to look out for the common 'summer illnesses'.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today is National Pet Day.

It’s another day to celebrate your animal companions and the joy they bring to your life.

With summer nearby, what better way to show love to your furry friends than to look out for the common ‘summer illnesses’.

Some of these illnesses are dehydration, heatstroke, fleas, ticks, worms and ear infections.

Summer is also known as parasite season. Experts recommend getting started on those parasite preventatives to properly take care of your pets.

Yet, before we get into summer, Vets are already preparing for a holiday coming around the corner; Easter.

“We have a lot of issues with Easter. Grass, cats love to eat it, it causes problems in their intestinal tract, so avoid the Easter grass in the Easter basket. Watch out for the chocolate, keep your dogs away from the chocolate. also Easter lilies are extremely toxic to cats,” Dr. Ken Ambrose, veterinarian at Minnesota Valley Pet Hospital.

According to the CDC, walking and playing with pets can decrease blood pressure, anxiety levels, and cholesterol levels.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

