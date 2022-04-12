Your Photos
Severe weather possible tonight, cool temperatures ahead for Easter Weekend

By Joshua Eckl
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 5:02 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After a relatively quiet start to the week despite some winds, we are tracking an uptick in showers and thunderstorms for this evening.

Today will start off on the quieter side as clouds move in ahead of a low pressure system moving northeast out of the Colorado region. This system will bring in clouds, afternoon showers, and thunderstorms by this evening. Some of these storms have the potential to become strong and or severe.

As the system moves through southern Minnesota and northern Iowa, we are expecting strong winds up to 58 mph or greater, a significant hail threat with hail projected to range an inch in diameter or greater (about the size of a golf ball), and an isolated tornado or two possible. The strongest of the storms are projected to move into the area after 6 pm this evening. Once the system passes, the threat for severe weather will diminish as we move into the late night and overnight hours tonight into tomorrow morning.

Late tonight, cold air from the back side of the low pressure system will move into the area, dropping temperatures around the freezing mark. Central and northern Minnesota will have the chance to see some accumulating snow, while here in southern Minnesota we could see some light flurries with little to no accumulation expected.

Things will start to dry out by Friday with temperatures hovering below average - highs will stick around the 40s for Easter Weekend.

As always, stay with KEYC News Now throughout the day for the latest weather updates.

