Austin police officer won’t be charged in fatal shooting

Authorities said a mental health situation leading to a standoff that's lasted more than 24...
Authorities said a mental health situation leading to a standoff that's lasted more than 24 hours, is the reason for a heavy police presence in Austin, MN, for the past two days.(KEYC News Now)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) — An Austin police officer who shot a man after a 24-hour standoff with law enforcement in December will not face charges, the Olmsted County attorney said Tuesday.

Officer Zachary Gast shot 38-year-old Kokou Christopher Fiafonou on Christmas Eve following an incident that started the day before when Fiafonou was reported to be walking in traffic while wielding a machete. Fiafonou retreated to his apartment where he held police at bay for 24 hours.

Fiafonou eventually left the residence and confronted officers with a knife. Gast fired seven rounds after Fiafonou ignored commands to drop the knife, stop or get on the ground, the Star Tribune reported.

Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem, whose office reviewed the case, said the evidence collected doesn’t support criminal charges against Gast or any of the other officers involved in the shooting.

“In this case, the facts conclusively establish that Officer Gast acted reasonably when choosing to employ deadly force,” Ostrem wrote.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

