Biden allowing more ethanol in gasoline

LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Biden administration said it will suspend a federal rule that bars higher levels of ethanol in gasoline during the summer.

The move is intended to lower prices at the pump that have spiked during Russia’s war with Ukraine.

Most gasoline sold in the U.S. is blended with 10% ethanol.

At President Biden’s direction, the Environmental Protection Agency will issue an emergency waiver to allow widespread sale of 15% ethanol blend that is usually prohibited between June 1 and Sept. 15 because of concerns that it adds to smog in high temperatures.

Officials said the move would save drivers up to 10 cents per gallon at 2,300 gas stations that sell E15, as the high-blend ethanol is known.

“With this waiver, on June 1, you’re not going to show up at your local gas station and see a bag over the pump that has the cheapest gas,” Biden said.

The announcement comes as Biden visits POET, a bioprocessing facility in Iowa, Tuesday.

The announcement has received bipartisan support from Minnesota lawmakers both nationally and statewide.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar has introduced several pieces of legislation to permit the year-round sale of E15.

In a statement, she writes in part, “Investing in affordable, readily-available biofuels produced in the U.S. will benefit our economy, decrease prices at the pump, and reduce our dependence on foreign oil. I am glad to see the administration take this initial step to diversify our fuel supply in an affordable way, and I will continue to push for more permanent solutions.”

Rep. Jeremy Munson (R - Lake Crystal) supports Biden’s suspension of the rule but calls it a temporary solution.

“It’s very short-term, but it’s the right move to do. I think that the real solution to lowering energy costs is to unleash American oil production so that we become a net exporter of energy,” he said.

