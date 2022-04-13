Cold, windy days ahead

It is going to be a cold and windy couple of days. Temperatures will be between 10 and 20 degrees below average for this time of year, with wind gusts pushing 40 to 50+ mph. The wind will decrease by the weekend, but temperatures will remain well below average through most of next week.

The rest of today will be partly to mostly cloudy and breezy with cooler temperatures in the low 40s.

Thursday will be even colder and windier with a few sprinkles or flurries possible. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 30s with strong westerly wind gusts of 40 mph or higher. Far western and southwestern Minnesota could see gusts of 50 to 60+ mph tomorrow. The wind will gradually decrease on Friday into Saturday.

We are keeping an eye on a system that could bring some rain and snow late Sunday into Monday. Preliminary data suggests precipitation amounts will be around a couple tenths of an inch. Depending on the timing of the system, some places - especially north and west of our area - could get some minor snow accumulation. We will get more specific with the Sunday/Monday forecast as we get closer. As of now, however, it does not look like this system will be significant.

Unfortunately, temperatures are not going to rebound anytime soon. Highs will only reach the low 40s on Saturday and Sunday, with well below average temperatures continuing through most of next week. Forecast models do hint at a bit of a pattern change that will bring somewhat warmer temperatures back toward the end of next week. Don’t worry, we are watching long-range trends very closely and will give you plenty of heads up for digging out those summer shorts. Or even a lighter jacket would be good at this point.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.