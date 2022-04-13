Commissioners announce plans to run for re-election

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A pair of Blue Earth County Commissioners announce their plans to run for re-election.

District 5 Commissioner Kip Bruender says he will run for re-election. Bruender was first elected in 2002 and has served as a commissioner for 19 years.

Also announcing plans to run for re-election, district 3 commissioner Mark Piepho. Piepho was first elected in 2008 and has served on the board for 14 years.

Bruender and Piepho join commissioner Kevin Paap who previously announced his plans to seek re-election.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.