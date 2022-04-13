Construction begins in St. Peter’s Minnesota Square Park

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Construction begins on Minnesota Square Park in Saint Peter.

Planned construction includes the completion of a new parking lot near Elm and Third, concrete sidewalks, and a picnic shelter next to the plaza.

The project is funded in part by a Minnesota DNR grant that was awarded to the community in 2021. The park remains open to visitors but the city wishes anyone coming to the park to be mindful of the numerous construction activities currently taking place at the park.

Construction work at the park is planned to end by May.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.