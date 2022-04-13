Your Photos
Dave Haack defeats Mark Dehen for a seat on the Nicollet County board

Haack will fill the vacancy seat until January 2025, the county’s next special election will be for Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District
According to Nicollet County, Haack had 162 votes to Dehen’s 115 with just under 8% of registered voters casting ballots.
By Marissa Voss
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - According to Nicollet County, Haack had 162 votes to Dehen’s 115 with just under 8% of registered voters casting ballots.

Haack will fill the vacancy seat until January 2025, the county’s next special election will be for Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District.

10 candidates are vying for a chance to replace the late Jim Hagedorn, with 8 candidates are running on the Democratic side.

The winner in the DFL and GOP primaries will move on to August 9th special election.

“Absentee voting has started here in Nicollet County, you can vote here at the courthouse. That election is May 24th and it is county wide. It is another special election and it is a primary for congressional district one. So, another opportunity for voters to get out and vote,”

The winner will serve out the remainder of Hagedorn’s term, which ends in January.

