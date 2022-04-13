Hail storm causes damage in the area

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tuesday night’s severe weather hit a majority of counties in Minnesota, State Farm says they have received 600 claims.

“Late June, early July that time of the year. So, this is early and rather unusual to have hail this early,” HEYN Brothers Roofing sales manager, Cory Smith said.

The highest concentration of claim reports are from Goodhue, Rice, Winona and Dakota counties, but that doesn’t mean local businesses haven’t had a busy day.

“Well from 7:30 last night, we have taken calls throughout the evening hours and well into the early morning here. The few roofs that we have been on early this morning, we are seeing roofs qualify for what we would consider roof replacement cost,” Smith added.

Cory Smith, Sales Manager breaks down some of the damage he’s been seeing around the area from wind-driven hail.

“and it damages shingles because you get expansion and contraction and those hail hits bruise the shingles and open the shingle up.”

Smith adds the importance of going to a local roofing company so they can then go through the insurance agencies themselves to take the already stressful time off of their customers.

“Then we like to meet the adjuster at the property because that gives the home owner credibility to have a license contractor on site pointing things out to make sure we are in agreeance with the insurance adjusters as well.”

State Farm says damage to your home and it’s contents, and other structures on the property is covered. There’s generally a percentage cap on coverage for structures other than your home.

They also state that the storm recovery process is look for damage, capture pictures, prevent further damage, save receipts and start your claim process online.

