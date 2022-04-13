Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Iowa governor issues disaster proclamation; Pocahontas County included

By Dean Welte
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - In response to the severe weather Iowa saw on April 12, Gov. Kim Reynolds has issued a disaster proclamation for seven counties.

One of those counties is in Siouxland, and is Pocahontas County. The others are Cerro Gordo, Hancock, Humboldt, Mitchell, Winneshiek and Worth Counties.

According to the governor’s office, the proclamation activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program for qualifying residents, along with the Disaster Case Management Program, for the seven counties.

The grant program provides up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level for a family of three. This money can be used for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food, and temporary housing expenses. More information on the grants and how to apply can be found here. Potential applicants have 45 days from the date of the proclamation to submit a claim.

The Disaster Case Management Program addresses needs related to disaster-related hardship, injury, or adverse conditions. State officials say disaster case managers work with clients to create a disaster recovery plan and provide guidance, advice, and referral to obtain a service or resource. There are no income eligibility requirements for this program; it closes 180 days from the date of the governor’s proclamation. For information on the Disaster Case Management Program, contact your local community action association or visit www.iowacommunityaction.org.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University,...
Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
NEW ULM HIGH SCHOOL
New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture
FILE - MSU Mankato says an early morning bomb threat does not pose an imminent concern for...
2 suspects in custody after bomb threat at Minnesota State Mankato

Latest News

Spencer, Iowa man arrested after shots fired call Tuesday night
Iowa governor issues disaster proclamation; Pocahontas County included
Iowa governor issues disaster proclamation; Pocahontas County included
Signing day is here!
Area athletes ink letters of intent
Road construction is all too common in Central Texas right now, and unfortunately, so are work...
Work Zone Awareness Week urges drivers to be alert, aware in work zones
Work Zone Awareness Week urges drivers to be alert, aware in work zones