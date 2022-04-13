Iowa governor issues disaster proclamation; Pocahontas County included

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - In response to the severe weather Iowa saw on April 12, Gov. Kim Reynolds has issued a disaster proclamation for seven counties.

One of those counties is in Siouxland, and is Pocahontas County. The others are Cerro Gordo, Hancock, Humboldt, Mitchell, Winneshiek and Worth Counties.

According to the governor’s office, the proclamation activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program for qualifying residents, along with the Disaster Case Management Program, for the seven counties.

The grant program provides up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level for a family of three. This money can be used for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food, and temporary housing expenses. More information on the grants and how to apply can be found here. Potential applicants have 45 days from the date of the proclamation to submit a claim.

The Disaster Case Management Program addresses needs related to disaster-related hardship, injury, or adverse conditions. State officials say disaster case managers work with clients to create a disaster recovery plan and provide guidance, advice, and referral to obtain a service or resource. There are no income eligibility requirements for this program; it closes 180 days from the date of the governor’s proclamation. For information on the Disaster Case Management Program, contact your local community action association or visit www.iowacommunityaction.org.

