Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Iowa Supreme Court hears Finkenauer ballot appeal

Abby Finkenauer
Abby Finkenauer
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) - The Iowa State Supreme Court heard an appeal from former Iowa Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer on whether she should be on the primary ballot.

The judges heard arguments for about an hour and 20 minutes, adjourning with no decision.

On Sunday, a lower court judge ruled that she could not be on the primary ballot because she failed to properly get enough signatures.

One of the signatures had been disqualified because it wasn’t properly dated, but one of the judges questioned the attorney for the two women who first brought the petition challenge to the courts about whether the date could be otherwise validated by bookending the date range between the date the petition papers were withdrawn and the date they were submitted.

There was also discussion about how the word “shall” could be interpreted and whether “ditto” lines served as legitimate signature verification markings.

Her campaign claimed Wednesday morning that the case against her was brought by “Republican political operatives and their allies in Washington intent on silencing thousands of Iowans for their own political gain.”

The campaign said Finkenauer and her campaign filed a notice to appeal to the Iowa Supreme Court, which heard arguments Wednesday afternoon.

Glenn Hurst and Mike Franken are currently listed among the Democratic candidates. The winner of the Democratic primary longtime Sen. Chuck Grassley in the November general election.

LIVE: Finkenauer hearing

The Iowa State Supreme Court is hearing an appeal on whether former Iowa Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer should be on the primary ballot.

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Digital Director Gina Dvorak contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University,...
Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
NEW ULM HIGH SCHOOL
New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture
FILE - MSU Mankato says an early morning bomb threat does not pose an imminent concern for...
2 suspects in custody after bomb threat at Minnesota State Mankato

Latest News

Haack will fill the vacancy seat until January 2025, the county’s next special election will be...
Dave Haack defeats Mark Dehen for a seat on the Nicollet County board
Dave Haack defeats Mark Dehen for a seat on the Nicollet County board
Iowa Democrats no longer guaranteed ‘First in Nation’ status
Two more Blue Earth County Commissioners have announced their plans to run for re-election in...
Commissioners announce plans to run for re-election