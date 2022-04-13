Your Photos
Man pretended to be federal marshal to steal car from dealership, police say

Randy Cantwell was arrested for false impersonation of law enforcement, Tulsa police said.
Randy Cantwell was arrested for false impersonation of law enforcement, Tulsa police said.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT
TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – A man in Oklahoma was arrested Monday after police said he attempted to steal a car from a dealership and then pretended to be a federal marshal.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, dealership employees said Randy Cantwell came into the office asking to look at an Audi on the lot. An employee grabbed the keys and went outside with Cantwell to look at the vehicle.

When the employee told Cantwell he couldn’t test drive the vehicle because it was not ready to be driven, Cantwell told the employee he was going to take the vehicle anyway. Police said he then told the employee that he was a federal marshal and had the power to take the vehicle.

Police said the workers blocked the vehicle in to stop Cantwell from stealing it. When Cantwell realized he was stuck, he walked away from the lot.

Officers arrived and spoke with Cantwell, who provided no verification that he was a federal marshal. Instead, he told officers that he became a federal marshal after former President Donald Trump “enacted martial law.”

Police said Cantwell was arrested for false impersonation of law enforcement.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

