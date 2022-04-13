Minnesota DNR stocks creeks to prepare for trout fishing opener

FAIRFAX, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota’s trout fishing season is fast approaching and the DNR is getting creeks fully stocked for opening weekend.

The official start of the season is Saturday, April 16.

“Well there is just not as many lakes in this area as there are in central Minnesota or even out east with the abundance of streams so the select few trout streams we do have makes it quite a unique fishing experience that we do have here,” Minnesota DNR fisheries technician Hannah Anema said.

The DNR made stops at both Fort Ridgely Creek and Spring Creek, stocking 300 Brown Trout and 300 Rainbow Trout in each. The fish comes from the Lanesboro Hatchery.

At Fort Ridgely Creek, the fish were brought in by net. At Spring Creek, they were released into the water from the truck, flying through a hose.

“They are usually pretty hungry coming out of the hatchery,” Anema said. “They kind of wean them off of their diet, so they will be extra hungry for the trout fishermen come Saturday.”

Anglers looking to head out for the opener need a fishing license and a trout stamp to accompany their fishing gear before taking their first cast.

Fishing licenses and trout stamps can be found in places that are Electronic Licensing System vendors like sporting goods stores, hardware stores, gas stations, and online on the DNR website.

“Those trout stamp dollars are used for this stocking and trout stream angling easements like this they will pay for the fish themselves and the care at the hatchery it really is users paying the freight so it is sort of paying it forward to the angler, DNR Area Supervisor Scott Mackenthun said.

Something to remember before casting your lines Saturday:

“Folks that can come out here can fish and walk on the shore up to 66 feet off the center of the streams, so you do not need to keep your boots wet,” Mackenthun said.

