Minnesota Zoo welcomes 1-year-old tiger

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. (KTTC) – In an effort to continue tiger conservation, the Minnesota Zoo has welcomed a 16-month-old male Amur tiger.

The tiger is named Luca, and the Minnesota Zoo says that he arrived last week from Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

It was recommended to the Minnesota Zoo from Association of Zoos and Aquariums Tiger Species Survival Plan (SSP) to receive Luka after the unfortunate death of a male Amur tiger in March.

The zoo says Luka is spending time behind the scenes and adjusting to his new environment and care team.

“While this opportunity came about quicker than anticipated, it’s one that will benefit Luka, who was at an age where he was ready to separate from his mother, and one that will support the Zoo’s dedication to tiger conservation by providing potential future breeding opportunities in the years ahead,” said Minnesota Zoo Director John Frawley.

Luka is set to be introduced to his public habitat this week and will be more visible to guests in the coming days.

RELATED STORY: Minnesota Zoo’s 12-year-old Amur tiger dies

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.