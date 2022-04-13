Your Photos
Nathan Smith makes NHL debut with Arizona Coyotes

By Jake Rinehart
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLENDALE, AZ (KEYC) — Former Minnesota State forward Nathan Smith made his NHL debut with the Arizona Coyotes Tuesday night.

An early Coyotes goal against the New Jersey Devils allowed Smith and the team’s third offensive line to come on and take the faceoff following the goal.

The 23-year-old finished second in the nation in scoring and first on the Mavericks with 50 points on 19 goals and 31 assists.

Smith and the Arizona Coyotes will be in St. Paul on April 26 to battle the Minnesota Wild.

The game is available live and on-demand on ESPN+ for fans to watch.

