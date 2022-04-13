No charges in Austin officer involved shooting

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Austin police officer involved in an officer involved shooting back in December, 2021 will not be facing any charges.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) identified Zachary Gast as the officer who discharged his weapon during a confrontation with a man at an Austin Kwik Trip on December 23.

The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office issued a letter saying evidence does not support charges against any of the officers, including Officer Gast.

You can read the letter below:

The man who died was identified as Kokou Christopher Fiafonou, 38, of Austin.

