Officials give update on Fairmont Community Center project

Progress is continuing on Fairmont's upcoming community center.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - The project to construct a community center in Fairmont continues, as the Fairmont City Council spoke Monday with the Fairmont Area Community Center Foundation, which is the committee responsible for planning the project from within the community, and their partners from the YMCA.

The discussion mostly revolved around the results of a Fairmont community survey, which polled residents about what they wanted to see in the community center and what role the center would play in their lives.

“In order to inform our design team, we wanted to do kind of a post-COVID survey because covid has changed the way people work out, where they go to exercise and the way people evaluate what they’re doing in today’s society,” Fairmont City Administrator Cathy Reynolds said.

Members of the organizing committee said that the purpose of the survey was to see how the lives and interests of the community may have changed over the COVID-19 pandemic, as the community center project has been ongoing since 2016.

“As it turns out the survey numbers and the ratios all look very similar to what we’ve seen before in surveys. A focus on some kind of pool, what exactly type of a pool it still remains sort of evenly tallied. Interest in a hockey ice arena and an ice sheet, and an interest in a field house continue to be the focus,” said Fred Krahmer of the Fairmont Community Center Foundation.

The cost of the project is being split between the city of Fairmont and the organizing committee, with the city paying $14 million of the $20 million initial goal.

The city then tasked the organizing committee with raising the remaining $6 million, of which the committee says it has raised $4.5 million in pledged commitments.

