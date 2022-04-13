Your Photos
Rates of certain STDs increased in 2020, CDC data shows

Rates of gonorrhea and syphilis continued to increase in 2020, CDC data shows.
By CNN
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 8:05 AM CDT
(CNN) - Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that rates of sexually-transmitted diseases in the United States dropped early in the pandemic, but increased by the end of 2020.

The data was published Tuesday in the 2020 STD Surveillance Report.

By the end of the year, gonorrhea rates had risen 10%. Rates of syphilis were up 7%.

Those numbers included increased rates of disease among newborns, called congenital syphilis. It went up 15% from 2019, representing a 235% increase from 2016.

Congenital syphilis occurs when a woman with syphilis passes it to her baby during pregnancy and it can lead to serious health problems and death.

Commenting on the data Tuesday, a CDC official highlighted the pandemic’s dramatic disruption to life as we knew it.

Chlamydia rates were down 1.2% from 2016.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

