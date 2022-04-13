Sen. Klobuchar to stop in Mankato, discuss energy funding

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar will be Mankato today to speak with members of the Blue Earth County Board on federal energy funding she secured for the county.

The funding is expected to bring efficient, renewable energy infrastructure to government buildings across Blue Earth County.

Senator Klobuchar says she has played an active role in securing federal funds for projects benefiting communities in Minnesota through a process called “Congressionally Directed Spending” or C-D-S.

During the process, Klobuchar says she considered project proposals and advocated for funding in close coordination with leaders from across Minnesota.

