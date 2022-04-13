Your Photos
South Central Minnesota Pride to host GAYLA fundraiser

On Saturday, South Central Minnesota Pride is hosting its GAYLA fundraiser.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On Saturday, South Central Minnesota Pride is hosting its GAYLA fundraiser.

The event was scheduled to take place in March 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic had different plans.

After two years, the event will be taking place Saturday from 6 to 10 p.m. in the Capitol Room in St. Peter.

There will be local talents, a cash bar, drag show, and complimentary Hors D’oeuvres with a silent auction.

Tickets are $75 each and there are still sponsorship opportunities available.

“This fundraising will be helping us, South Central Minnesota Pride, with promoting, visibility and pride for the LGBTQ+ in Southern Minnesota. That’s not just our festival but also youth events that we will be holding throughout the year,” explained Beth Burrows, Board Member of South Central Minnesota Pride.

For more information about the event and to purchase tickets, visit South Central Minnesota Pride’s website.

