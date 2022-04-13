Your Photos
Spencer, Iowa man arrested after shots fired call Tuesday night

By KTIV Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
SPENCER, Iowa (KTIV) - Dilan Bartley of Spencer, Iowa was arrested Tuesday night after the Spencer Police Department received calls of shots fired in an apartment building located at the 600 block of E. 19th St.

When officers arrived, they determined two subjects had gotten into a verbal altercation that resulted in 28-year-old Dilan Bartley displaying a handgun and firing two rounds.

The Spencer Police Department was able to locate Dilan Bartley inside the apartment complex and took him into custody without incident.

Dilan Bartley was charged with Going Armed with Intent, Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon, Assault While Participating in a Felony, Harassment, Assault While Displaying a Dangerous Weapon, Child Endangerment, and Reckless Use of Firearms.

Bartley was booked into the Clay County Jail.

Dilan Bartley
Dilan Bartley(Clay County Jail)

