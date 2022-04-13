St. Peter Public Library to welcome new Holocaust exhibit

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The St. Peter Library will welcome a new exhibit in May called the Americans and the Holocaust Exhibit.

The library was the only Minnesota library selected to host the exhibit, and it is one of 50 to do so nationwide.

It opens May 23 and runs through June 30.

The library said they are excited to host the exhibit after plans were postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic.

”It’s important to have exhibits like this, especially for our young people to learn about what happened in history, and it’s a good thing for the community to learn what was happening in America during that time,” said Library Supervisor Brenda McHugh.

The exhibit comes from the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C. through a partnership with the American Library Association.

