Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

St. Peter Public Library to welcome new Holocaust exhibit

The St. Peter Public Library will welcome a new exhibit in May called the Americans and the Holocaust Exhibit.
By Holly Marie Moore
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The St. Peter Library will welcome a new exhibit in May called the Americans and the Holocaust Exhibit.

The library was the only Minnesota library selected to host the exhibit, and it is one of 50 to do so nationwide.

It opens May 23 and runs through June 30.

The library said they are excited to host the exhibit after plans were postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic.

”It’s important to have exhibits like this, especially for our young people to learn about what happened in history, and it’s a good thing for the community to learn what was happening in America during that time,” said Library Supervisor Brenda McHugh.

The exhibit comes from the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C. through a partnership with the American Library Association.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University,...
Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
NEW ULM HIGH SCHOOL
New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture
FILE - MSU Mankato says an early morning bomb threat does not pose an imminent concern for...
2 suspects in custody after bomb threat at Minnesota State Mankato

Latest News

St. Peter Public Library to welcome new Holocaust exhibit
A proposed design of a YMCA Activity Center in Fairmont, Minn.
Officials give update on Fairmont Community Center project
Officials give update on Fairmont Community Center project
Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf celebrating alumni Oscar win