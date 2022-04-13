Taopi devastated by severe weather, town evacuated

TAOPI, Minn. (KEYC/KTTC) – According to the Adams Volunteer Fire Department the entire town of Taopi has been evacuated because of a possible tornado. No one died in the storm. There were a few non-life-threatening injuries.

As of Tuesday night, a tornado had not been confirmed. We do expect to learn more in the days ahead.

As of Wednesday morning Highway 56 entering town was blocked off because of downed power lines. The town is without power and many homes are destroyed.

“It’s sad, we haven’t seen anything in the daylight yet, but it looks pretty bad right now,” Adams Fire Chief Dillon Heimer said.

Firefighters we spoke with say they had to rescue people from basements. When asked why this was, they responded with “because the houses were gone, and the people were trapped in the basement.”

“Homes are destroyed, grain bins, hog barns, a bit of anything,” Heimer said.

Taopi is a town of just more than 50 people. Most families are spending the night with loved ones elsewhere, some are in a hotel in Austin.

The days ahead will be filled with cleanup and then rebuilding, but for now, restoring power is the main focus.

“I urge everyone to just avoid the area at this time,” Heimer said.

