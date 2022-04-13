Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Taopi devastated by severe weather, town evacuated

Taopi devastated by severe weather, town evacuated
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 8:12 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAOPI, Minn. (KEYC/KTTC) – According to the Adams Volunteer Fire Department the entire town of Taopi has been evacuated because of a possible tornado. No one died in the storm. There were a few non-life-threatening injuries.

As of Tuesday night, a tornado had not been confirmed. We do expect to learn more in the days ahead.

As of Wednesday morning Highway 56 entering town was blocked off because of downed power lines. The town is without power and many homes are destroyed.

“It’s sad, we haven’t seen anything in the daylight yet, but it looks pretty bad right now,” Adams Fire Chief Dillon Heimer said.

Firefighters we spoke with say they had to rescue people from basements. When asked why this was, they responded with “because the houses were gone, and the people were trapped in the basement.”

“Homes are destroyed, grain bins, hog barns, a bit of anything,” Heimer said.

Taopi is a town of just more than 50 people. Most families are spending the night with loved ones elsewhere, some are in a hotel in Austin.

The days ahead will be filled with cleanup and then rebuilding, but for now, restoring power is the main focus.

“I urge everyone to just avoid the area at this time,” Heimer said.

Copyright 2022 KEYC/KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University,...
Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
NEW ULM HIGH SCHOOL
New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture
FILE - MSU Mankato says an early morning bomb threat does not pose an imminent concern for...
2 suspects in custody after bomb threat at Minnesota State Mankato

Latest News

Windy conditions prompt wind advisory and high wind warning as cool temperatures stick around...
KEYC News Now This Morning forecast Update 4-13-22
Taopi Man
TAOPI MAN LOSES HOME NICK JANSEN REPORTS
Lewiston-Altura Track Storm Damage, Darian Leddy Reports
Taopi Tornado Aftermath, Kamie Roesler Reports
Taopi Tornado Aftermath, Kamie Roesler Reports
Taopi Tornado Survivor Shares Experience
Taopi Tornado Survivor Shares Experience