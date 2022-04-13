Tornado confirmed near Gilmore City, others reported

GILMORE CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado hit near Gilmore City in north-central Iowa as a strong line of storms moved across the state Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Weather service meteorologist Rod Donavon in Des Moines said Wednesday that the tornado was confirmed by a trained spotter southwest of the small town of Gilmore City and tracked several miles to the northeast. Donavon says up to 10 tornadoes were reported across mostly the northern half of the state as the storms moved through, but only ones near Logan in western Iowa and near Stacyville and St. Ansgar in northeastern Iowa have been confirmed.

Since Tuesday night, officials have been assessing the damage left by the storms. In Siouxland, Pocahontas County saw damage to several structures. The county sheriff says there has been damage to homes, outbuildings, power lines and trees north of Palmer. Officials say a tornado moved northeast from Palmer up to U.S. Highway 3.

There have been no reports of serious injuries in Pocahontas County, or anywhere else hit by the storms.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2022 KTIV. The Associated Press contributed to this story. All rights reserved.