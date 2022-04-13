Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics to hold second nurse recruiting event

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics will hold a second recruiting event for nurses next week, and it comes with a twist.

Aspiring nurses can come in and check out the facility with a nursing recruitment fair. UIHC held a similar event on Tuesday this week.

People will be able to take part in on-site interviews, and in some cases, be offered a job on the spot.

Experienced registered nurses with more than two years of clinical experience could earn a sign-on incentive of up to $10,000.

Emily Ward, the Chief Nurse at UIHC, said this is a great way to address the nursing shortage.

“There are so many opportunities available across the entire healthcare industry, we thought why not allow, you know, people to be able to come in and kind of get a flavor for several different things,” Ward said.

The event is planned for April 19, and parking is free.

