Waseca County Sheriff not running for another term, set to retire
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - Waseca County Sheriff Brad Milbrath announced his retirement on social media Tuesday.
Milbrath said he made the decision after “a lot of contemplation and consideration.” His current term runs through the end of the year and his last day as sheriff will be Dec. 30.
The wife of Deputy Sheriff Jay Dulas announced this afternoon that Dulas intends to run for sheriff in the upcoming election.
Dulas has been in law enforcement for 25 years and has been with the Waseca County Sheriff’s Office since 1999.
