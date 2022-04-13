Your Photos
Waseca County Sheriff not running for another term, set to retire

Waseca County Sheriff Brad Milbrath announced his retirement on social media Tuesday.
By Meghan Grey
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - Waseca County Sheriff Brad Milbrath announced his retirement on social media Tuesday.

Milbrath said he made the decision after “a lot of contemplation and consideration.” His current term runs through the end of the year and his last day as sheriff will be Dec. 30.

Sheriff Brad Milbrath has decided that he will not be running for another term and will retire on December 30th of 2022....

Posted by Waseca County Sheriff's Office & Emergency Management on Tuesday, April 12, 2022

The wife of Deputy Sheriff Jay Dulas announced this afternoon that Dulas intends to run for sheriff in the upcoming election.

Dulas has been in law enforcement for 25 years and has been with the Waseca County Sheriff’s Office since 1999.

