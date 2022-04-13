Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Windy And Cool Conditions Ahead

KEYC News Now at Noon VOD
By Joshua Eckl
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 13, 2022 at 12:46 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After stormy conditions yesterday things dry up for today but will remain on the cooler side. Highs for the Mankato area were reached this morning, afternoon highs will run in the lower 40s. Winds will be breezy around 10-20 mph gusting to 30 and out of the west. Tonight, partly cloudy with lows falling back into the mid to upper 20s, breezy conditions continue with winds reaming out of the west-southwest around 15-20 mph gusting to 30.

Tomorrow, hold on to your hats as it will be a windy one. Winds tomorrow will be sustained around 20-30 mph with gusts reaching he mid-40s to lower 50s. High winds are due to the stalled out low that will continue to spin over central-northern Minnesota through Thursday. Highs Thursday will remain in he mid to upper 30s, a passing flurry not ruled out.

Temperatures will continue to run 10-15 degrees below normal over the next several days. Seasonable temperatures don’t look to return until the end of next week.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University,...
Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
FILE - MSU Mankato says an early morning bomb threat does not pose an imminent concern for...
2 suspects in custody after bomb threat at Minnesota State Mankato
NEW ULM HIGH SCHOOL
New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture

Latest News

Dry, sunny but below average Saturday with a rain-snow mix arriving Easter Sunday.
Chilly Temps Continue With Snow Returning Easter Sunday
Dry, sunny but below average Saturday with a rain-snow mix arriving Easter Sunday.
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast
Taopi community recovering after devasting tornado
Taopi community recovering after devasting tornado
Taopi community recovering after devasting tornado
KEYC Weather
Extreme wind today, cold into next week