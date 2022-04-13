Windy And Cool Conditions Ahead

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After stormy conditions yesterday things dry up for today but will remain on the cooler side. Highs for the Mankato area were reached this morning, afternoon highs will run in the lower 40s. Winds will be breezy around 10-20 mph gusting to 30 and out of the west. Tonight, partly cloudy with lows falling back into the mid to upper 20s, breezy conditions continue with winds reaming out of the west-southwest around 15-20 mph gusting to 30.

Tomorrow, hold on to your hats as it will be a windy one. Winds tomorrow will be sustained around 20-30 mph with gusts reaching he mid-40s to lower 50s. High winds are due to the stalled out low that will continue to spin over central-northern Minnesota through Thursday. Highs Thursday will remain in he mid to upper 30s, a passing flurry not ruled out.

Temperatures will continue to run 10-15 degrees below normal over the next several days. Seasonable temperatures don’t look to return until the end of next week.

