Xcel Energy helps customers with bills before Cold Weather Rule ends

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Xcel Energy is helping customers who may be struggling with their bills as Minnesota’s Cold Weather Rule ends for the season.

The Cold Weather Rule helps protect residential energy customers from electric or gas services disconnections if it affects their primary heating source.

It runs each year from Oct. 1 to April 30.

The Minnesota Energy Assistance Program pays up to $2,000 toward utilities or repairing broken heating systems for eligible households.

Xcel Energy also wants to remind customers to be aware of scams, which typically increase during this time.

“We are really interested in hearing from our customers, talking to them before April 30th. If they have had trouble keeping up with those winter bills. We really want the opportunity to work with them and find a one-on-one solution to help get that bill resolved prior to April 30th,” said Nora Lindgren, Senior Manager of Customer Policy and Assistance at Xcel Energy.

Eligible households may also qualify for additional energy efficiency and conservation programs through Xcel Energy.

Visit Xcel Energy’s website for more information.

