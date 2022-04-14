Your Photos
1-year-old needs 3 doses of Narcan after ingesting fentanyl, mother charged

Anna Chavez, 23, was booked into jail on a felony charge of child abuse.
Anna Chavez, 23, was booked into jail on a felony charge of child abuse.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By David Baker and Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 7:58 AM CDT
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5/Gray News) – First responders and medical staff had to use three doses of Narcan on a 1-year-old boy after he ingested fentanyl, according to court documents.

AZFamily reports emergency crews were called to respond to a home in southwest Phoenix for reports of a toddler not breathing.

His mother, 23-year-old Anna Chavez, gave him CPR until they arrived.

Paramedics gave the little boy two doses of Narcan and rushed him to the hospital where he was given a third dose.

According to police, tests revealed the 1-year-old had fentanyl in his system.

Court documents say officers found eight counterfeit pills and about $10,000 in cash inside the home.

Chavez denied there could’ve been fentanyl in the home, saying she cleans the home, according to police.

She told officers she gave the boy a bottle in the morning and afternoon, and he was breathing normally.

Chavez was charged with felony child abuse.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

