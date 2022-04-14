Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

8 tornadoes confirmed in Iowa from Tuesday’s severe weather

There was one injury in Pocahontas County.
There was one injury in Pocahontas County.
There was one injury in Pocahontas County.
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - A strong spring storm system brought large hail, damaging wind and tornadoes to parts of Iowa and the Midwest, as well as blizzard conditions in the northern plains.

National Weather Service meteorologists in Des Moines, Iowa and La Crosse, Wis. have confirmed eight tornadoes across Iowa from the April 12 severe weather outbreak.

The two strongest tornadoes were rated EF-2 with winds of 115-125 mph in Pocahontas and Humbolt counties.

Here are the tornadoes and their rating information:

  • Palmer to Gilmore City tornado, EF-2 with 115-125 mph winds, 7.4 mile path, one injury
  • East of Bradgate tornado, EF-2 with 115-125 mph winds, 4.1 mile path
  • Brownville tornado, EF-1 with 110 mph winds, 2.2 mile path
  • Southwest of Rutland tornado, EF-1 with 100-110 mph winds, 4.2 mile path
  • Mason City tornado, EF-1 with 100-110 mph winds, 4.4 mile path
  • Riceville tornado, EF-1 with 100 mph winds, 5.3 mile path
  • Kanawha tornado, EF-0 with 75-85 mph winds, 1.0 mile path
  • Saratoga tornado, EF-0 with 75 mph winds, 0.2 mile path

Meteorologists at the National Weather Service will continue to survey damage and look at data for further details.

There may be more tornadoes confirmed in the days and weeks ahead.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University,...
Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
NEW ULM HIGH SCHOOL
New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture
FILE - MSU Mankato says an early morning bomb threat does not pose an imminent concern for...
2 suspects in custody after bomb threat at Minnesota State Mankato

Latest News

The Rudd fire department had to come up with another way to alert residents for this week's...
Rudd, Iowa fire department create tornado horns to warn residents amid severe weather
Iowa forward Kris Murray (24) shoots over Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) during the...
Kris Murray to test NBA process
The new owners of the "Field of Dreams" movie site, Go the Distance Baseball, LLC, are...
$80 million ‘Field of Dreams’ movie site expansion unveiled
Four bands added to Regatta and Music Festival lineup in Worthington, MN
Four bands added to Regatta and Music Festival lineup