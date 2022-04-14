Area athletes ink letters of intent

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Signing day is here as area athletes put the pen to paper on those college commitments.

Over at Mankato East, Cougars basketball star BJ Omot is heading to Division I’s University of North Dakota. Omot one of the best to come through East’s program with an ability to play any position on the floor. A handful of athletes signing after the school finished the winter season with numerous teams making appearances at state.

“I think it’s really good for the community. We had a lot of athletes with a legendary season at East, we all made state, pretty legendary. Seeing my friends go up there and sign, it made me happy,” said Omot.

Cougars with another student-athlete signing to a Division I program. Softball star Madi Mangulis is going to be a Coyote at the University of South Dakota.

“I always dreamed of it, but I always thought, those talks with my dad. You can work hard for it and see what happens. If you don’t put in a lot of work, you’re not going to go to where you want. That was always my thought process,” said Mangulis.

Ava Matejcek helped take the Cougars girls cross country team to new heights this past season after the squad qualified for state.

Matejcek’s academic and athletic career continues at Eau Claire for the track and cross country teams.

“I’ve always loved running. I can’t picture my life without it so that’s why I wanted to keep going and compete at a bigger level too,” said Matejcek.

Nathan Drumm, Gus Gartzke, Avery Flowers, Deondre Thomas and Diego Reyes also being recognized inside the East auditorium.

Congratulations to all of our area athletes that signed those National Letters of Intent.

