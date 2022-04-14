Authorities make arrest after 3 day investigation into shooting near Proctor

ST. LOUIS CO., MN-- After a three-day investigation, police arrested one person of interest involved in a weekend shooting.

The investigation started Sunday when police were notified of a person limping on the shoulder of I-35, just north of Midway Road.

Police said the man had gunshot wounds to both of his legs and did not provide details regarding the incident.

The 39-year-old man was treated at a Duluth hospital and later released.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s office and local police departments launched an investigation and located the scene where they believed the shooting took place. They found caliber shell casings near Ormsby Road and Thompson Hill Rd. in Midway Township.

After further investigation, authorities connected two persons of interest but later found there was not enough probable cause to make an arrest.

Authorities got new information Monday that a vehicle was found abandoned near the Spirit Mountain campground, redirecting them to that scene which prompted new evidence.

One person of interest was eventually arrested Tuesday and booked at the St. Louis County jail with pending charges, others could be charged.

St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office does not believe there are any outstanding suspects involved and there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

