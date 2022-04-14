Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Brown Co. Historical Society to host annual book sale

Brown County Historical Society in New Ulm, MN
Brown County Historical Society in New Ulm, MN(KEYC News Now)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) -The Brown County Historical Society’s Annual Book Sale will be held April 22 & 23.

Items being sold include books, DVDs and puzzles. The Book Sale is a fund raiser, supporting BCHS and its mission to collect, preserve and tell the story of the rich history of Brown County. The funds raised support public programs provided by the BCHS including exhibits, lectures, tours, out-reach programs for schools and organizations and hands-on experiential learning for all ages.

The Book Sale is open to the public from 10:00am to 6:00pm on Friday, April 22 and from 10:00am to 3:00pm on Saturday, April 23. A pre-sale is offered to BCHS members from 4:00pm to 7:00pm on Thursday, April 21.

For more information: 507-233-2621 or education@browncountyhistorymn.org

Where: 12 North Broadway, New Ulm, MN

When: Book Sale, April 22 & 23

BCHS Member Sale, April 21

Contact Info: 507-233-2621 or education@browncountyhistorymn.org

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University,...
Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
NEW ULM HIGH SCHOOL
New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture
FILE - MSU Mankato says an early morning bomb threat does not pose an imminent concern for...
2 suspects in custody after bomb threat at Minnesota State Mankato

Latest News

Jobs Report
Minnesota unemployment rate falls to 2.5% in March
Roadwork is set to begin on Highway 169 between Blue Earth and Elmore on April 25, 2022.
Construction on Hwy 169 from Blue Earth to Elmore begins April 25
The new owners of the Field of Dreams Movie Site, Go the Distance Baseball, LLC, are unveiling...
Field of Dreams Movie Site expansion master plan unveiled
94-year-old Taopi woman survives tornado; loses childhood home
94-year-old Taopi woman survives tornado; childhood home destroyed