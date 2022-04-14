Brown Co. Historical Society to host annual book sale

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) -The Brown County Historical Society’s Annual Book Sale will be held April 22 & 23.

Items being sold include books, DVDs and puzzles. The Book Sale is a fund raiser, supporting BCHS and its mission to collect, preserve and tell the story of the rich history of Brown County. The funds raised support public programs provided by the BCHS including exhibits, lectures, tours, out-reach programs for schools and organizations and hands-on experiential learning for all ages.

The Book Sale is open to the public from 10:00am to 6:00pm on Friday, April 22 and from 10:00am to 3:00pm on Saturday, April 23. A pre-sale is offered to BCHS members from 4:00pm to 7:00pm on Thursday, April 21.

